Hertz Waiving Young Renter Fee for College Graduates

Donald Wood May 03, 2022

College graduates. (photo via The Hertz Corporation Media)

Car rental giant Hertz announced a new offer designed specifically to meet the needs of young renters.

College graduates under 25 years old who become a Hertz Gold Plus Rewards member will get the Young Renter Fee waived when they rent by signing up through the car rental company’s official website.

The young renter fee will be waived for college graduates, aged 21-24 who join Hertz Gold Plus Rewards and meet standard rental qualifications. Advance reservations are required and must include the code CDP #2232366 at booking.

“We couldn't be more thrilled to celebrate the class of 2022,” Hertz Executive Vice President Laura Smith said. “Introducing younger customers to our brand is vital as we create a new Hertz and become a leader in the future of mobility and travel.”

“This new loyalty offering for young renters, our industry-leading investment in EVs, and the upcoming digital enhancements we're making to further enable a fast and seamless car rental experience are a few examples of how we're appealing to Gen Z's values, unique needs and preferences,” Smith continued.

In addition, Hertz announced it had expanded its U.S. rental fleet to include 12- and 16-foot box trucks available for rent for business and personal use, timed to align with college graduations around the country.

Gold Plus Rewards members enjoy a faster pickup and drop-off experience, as well as other unique benefits, including choosing from a wide selection of vehicles, skipping the counter, earning points, adding an additional driver for free and dropping the keys and going at return.

Buoyed by a strong first-quarter earnings report, Hertz said on Monday it is expecting a big summer travel season for drive trips no matter how inflation continues to rise.

