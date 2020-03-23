Lyft is Offering Free Rides for Those in Need
Car Rental & Rail Mackenzie Cullen March 23, 2020
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect everyday life around the world, Lyft has relaunched its LyftUp initiative to offer free rides to people in need.
According to Travel + Leisure, the company has partnered with government agencies and community organizations to provide rides for families, low-income seniors and medical staff in need of transportation.
Miami Launches New Program to Support Restaurant RecoveryDestination & Tourism
Tokyo Olympics to Be Postponed Says IOC MemberDestination & Tourism
Sir Richard Branson Responds to Criticism With CheckbookAirlines & Airports
Caregivers who work with the National Council on Aging delivering food and supplies to those quarantined at home are also eligible for Lyft’s free rides.
Lyft is also using its drivers to deliver medical supplies to the elderly and people with compromising conditions and meals to children who relied on their schools to receive subsidized lunches. A program has also launched in the Bay Area in which food can be delivered to homebound seniors.
In addition, Lyft is currently working with its partners to grant free rides to and from grocery stores and with several Medicaid agencies to incorporate Lyft into their programs and get people to critical medical appointments.
Lyft will temporarily suspend all riders and drivers who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The company is working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to identify anyone who may have come in contact with the virus. All shared riding programs are currently suspended.
“We know Lyft can be a critical lifeline for communities in need — this situation is no different,” the company said in a statement. “Many vulnerable populations still don’t have as much access to these essential services as they should. So we’re taking immediate action to fill the gaps, while continuously working to protect driver safety.”
For more information on United States
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS