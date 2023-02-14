Last updated: 05:11 PM ET, Tue February 14 2023

Railbookers Launches New Italy Itineraries

Railbookers in Italy
The Bernina Express. (photo via Amtrak Vacations)

Railbookers is responding to surging interest in Italy by launching all-new brochures and itineraries.

The company has announced that it now offers more than 150 trips to the European destination, including 30 new itineraries created in the last six months in response to growing customer demand.

Travelers can look forward to experiencing the iconic Venice Simplon-Orient-Express en route to coveted cities such as Venice, Florence and Rome. Railbookers also offers private tours and wine tastings in the Tuscan countryside, among other notable experiences.

Guests can also explore places like Como, Sorrento and Sicilian towns such as Palermo and Catania.

Many of Railbookers' Italian trips are currently on promotion meaning travelers can save on these new bookings.

Visit railbookers.com/where-to-start/resources to learn more about the spectacular new itineraries. Meanwhile, travel advisors can access additional maps and information through Railbookers' Travel Agent Toolbox at railbookers.com/about-us/travel-agent-login.

