Railbookers Launches New Train Vacation Itineraries in South Africa
Car Rental & Rail Railbookers July 22, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Railbookers introduces new selection of train vacations in South Africa. For two weeks only, travelers can save $400 per couple on any South Africa itinerary, which includes the luxurious Blue Train. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Railbookers is thrilled to announce its new collection of train vacations in South Africa! For travelers looking to escape the ordinary, these immersive itineraries offer the opportunity to experience this corner of the world in luxury.
Whether it’s their first visit to South Africa, or they’re returning to check off more incredible moments from their bucket list, exploring this country onboard the distinctive sapphire-blue carriages of the magnificent Blue Train is a journey all its own.
For two weeks only, travelers can save $400* per couple on any South Africa itinerary.
Cape Town may be the main highlight for many visitors, but there is so much more to discover. No other destination offers such an incredible combination of spectacular scenery, vibrant cities, exciting attractions, and unforgettable animal sightings.
With Railbookers, travelers can spot the Big Five in Kruger National Park, sample delicious food and wine in Stellenbosch valley, marvel at the iconic cliffs of Table Mountain, see the Garden Route (famous for its enchanting coastal towns), and visit an ostrich farm in Oudtshoorn. And that’s just the beginning.
“South Africa is a dynamic, vibrant destination that offers an unrivalled wealth of experiences. It is the perfect train vacation destination,” explains Dawn Doyle, Senior Product Manager for Railbookers. “Our three new itineraries include amazing guided excursions and two nights onboard the iconic Blue Train, one of the most luxurious journeys in the world. Travelers can choose between a seven, 10, or 14-night trip as well as three and four-star accommodations or our deluxe package option. There’s something to suit everyone.”
Onboard the Blue Train, which runs between Cape Town and Pretoria, they’ll experience unsurpassed luxury in five-star accommodations, all-inclusive meals and drinks, personalized butler service, and scenic routes that showcase the breathtaking countryside.
When it comes to picking an itinerary—Grand South African Highlights and the Blue Train, The Blue Train & Garden Route, or Deluxe South Africa with the Blue Train— travelers will find that each one has been handcrafted with memorable details in mind.
SOURCE: Railbookers press release.
