Railbookers Publishes 16 New Brochures For Train Trips
Railbookers Group, the parent company of Amtrak Vacations and Railbookers, have published sixteen new brochures for train trips for 2022 and 2023 for both companies.
Each brochure’s itineraries can be customized with luxury hotel stays, cruise extensions and more. The brochures can be found on Amtrak Vacations and Railbookers’ websites on their resources pages.
Travel advisors, travel advisor clients and interested parties can download them for free with their first and last name, email address and their status as a travel advisor as someone working with an advisor or neither.
Amtrak Vacations’ new brochures include Rail Vacations, Onboard Amtrak, Rail Experiences, National Parks, The Mighty 5, Cross Country, Famous Routes, Grand Canyon National Park, Glacier National Park, Pacific Northwest and West Coast.
Railbookers’ new brochures include Worldwide, Cruise Extensions, Luxury Rail Journeys, Alaska by Land and Canada by Rail.
For more information, please visit Amtrak Vacations or Railbookers.
