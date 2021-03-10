Last updated: 01:40 PM ET, Wed March 10 2021

Railbookers Responds To Growing Demand for Luxury Travel

Car Rental & Rail Railbookers Claudette Covey March 10, 2021

Railbookers' new Luxury Rail Journeys brochure
Railbookers' new Luxury Rail Journeys brochure (photo via Railbookers)

To meet pent-up demand for luxury and bucket-list trips, Railbookers unveiled a Luxury Rail Journeys brochure, which details a wide swath of rail vacations, including those aboard the Venice Simplon Orient-Express and the Belmond Royal Scotsman.

“To date in 2021, Railbookers has been witnessing an incredible surge in higher-ticket vacations,” said Railbookers Vice President Jim Marini.

ADVERTISING
MORE Car Rental & Rail
Batch

Enterprise Helping Local Restaurant Industry With...

RV in Sun Valley, Idaho

Interest in RV Travel Surges in the US

Amtrak

Want to Upgrade to Amtrak Premium Services? BidUp

“Whereas before COVID, a traveler might have booked the Venice Simplon Orient-Express one year and then a few years later booked the Grand Glacier Express, this year we are seeing them combining both itineraries and traveling longer, selecting more luxurious accommodations, and making this vacation they have waited a year or more to take something truly spectacular.”

Marini noted that the company’s “average sell at rate” is 56 percent higher than that of 2019, and up 91 percent for 2022.

A sampling of the Luxury Rail Journeys includes the six-day “Venice Simplon Orient-Express” ($4,229); the 13-day “Belmond Royal Scotsman Western Scenic Wonders” ($8,349); and 10-day “Venice Simplon Orient-Express From Venice With the Bernina Express and Glacier Express” ($7,049).

Railbookers has incorporated more destinations, excursions and luxury dining experiences into the Luxury Rail Journeys’ rail itineraries.

The company, which manages all land-based aspects of vacations, will help travel advisors customize itineraries to meet their clients' specific needs.

For more information on Railbookers

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Batch

Enterprise Helping Local Restaurant Industry With Employee Bonus

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Interest in RV Travel Surges in the US

Want to Upgrade to Amtrak Premium Services? BidUp

Amtrak Launches BOGO Valentine’s Day Sale

Amtrak Is Helping Employees Get Vaccinated

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS