Railbookers Responds To Growing Demand for Luxury Travel
To meet pent-up demand for luxury and bucket-list trips, Railbookers unveiled a Luxury Rail Journeys brochure, which details a wide swath of rail vacations, including those aboard the Venice Simplon Orient-Express and the Belmond Royal Scotsman.
“To date in 2021, Railbookers has been witnessing an incredible surge in higher-ticket vacations,” said Railbookers Vice President Jim Marini.
“Whereas before COVID, a traveler might have booked the Venice Simplon Orient-Express one year and then a few years later booked the Grand Glacier Express, this year we are seeing them combining both itineraries and traveling longer, selecting more luxurious accommodations, and making this vacation they have waited a year or more to take something truly spectacular.”
Marini noted that the company’s “average sell at rate” is 56 percent higher than that of 2019, and up 91 percent for 2022.
A sampling of the Luxury Rail Journeys includes the six-day “Venice Simplon Orient-Express” ($4,229); the 13-day “Belmond Royal Scotsman Western Scenic Wonders” ($8,349); and 10-day “Venice Simplon Orient-Express From Venice With the Bernina Express and Glacier Express” ($7,049).
Railbookers has incorporated more destinations, excursions and luxury dining experiences into the Luxury Rail Journeys’ rail itineraries.
The company, which manages all land-based aspects of vacations, will help travel advisors customize itineraries to meet their clients' specific needs.
