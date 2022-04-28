Last updated: 03:24 PM ET, Thu April 28 2022

Rental Car Data Shows Tourism Returning to US Cities

Car Rental & Rail Allianz Global Assistance Janeen Christoff April 28, 2022

Two young woman singing along in the car
Two young woman singing along in the car. (photo via Uberimages / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The city break is back. Travelers are returning to once-bustling metropolises.

New research released by Allianz Partners in its Top 10 Summer Rental Car Report showed that Americans are traveling to big cities again.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Downtown St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

US Virgin Islands Eyes 2024 Return to Pre-pandemic Cruise Levels

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel at Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland Resort Provides Updates on Hotels, Downtown Disney...

Cancun Airport

Mexico to Heavily Invest in Airport Maintenance, Expansion...

The Greek flag flying at sunset in the town of Oia in Santorini, Greece.

gallery icon April Destination News You Might Have Missed

Over the last two years, the open road and open spaces were preferred by renters but, as the landscape shifts once again, top metropolitan destinations are making a comeback.

“U.S. cities are on the road to recovery this summer as Americans revive the legendary road trip,” said Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA. “With gas prices kicking into overdrive, purchasing Allianz’s Rental Car Damage Protector allows travelers to save money at the rental car counter while getting the coverage, benefits and service needed for a smooth summer joyride.”

This year's list includes Orlando, Las Vegas and Denver in the top three, followed by Los Angeles, Portland, Honolulu, Boston, Seattle, Kahului, and San Diego.

In 2021, Anchorage, Alaska, was in the number five spot and is no longer on the list, and Kahului was in the number six spot, versus number nine this year. Phoenix also dropped off the list this year, while Boston and San Diego joined the list.

Those looking to protect their rental car investment can look to Allianz's Rental Car Damage Protector available from travel providers. The protection provides more robust coverage than available from most rental car companies.

For more information on Allianz Global Assistance, United States

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Amtrak Pacific Surfliner.

Amtrak Pledges To Run on Carbon-Free Electrical Power by 2030

Amtrak

Rocky Mountaineer Announces 2022 Routes, Including US Adventures

Sixt Expands With New Branches in Baltimore and Charlotte

Railbookers Publishes 16 New Brochures For Train Trips

Amtrak Launches Double Points Promotion for Guest Rewards Members

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS