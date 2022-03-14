Last updated: 05:23 PM ET, Mon March 14 2022

Uber Temporarily Adds Fuel Surcharge to Customer Rides

Car Rental & Rail Laurie Baratti March 14, 2022

Uber, Uber Eats, apps, phone, smartphone, screen, display
Uber and Uber Eats apps on a smartphone display. (photo courtesy of Uber)

The Russian war on Ukraine has disrupted global oil supply lines, driving gas prices up to ever-increasing record highs, and everyone is feeling the pain at the pump, perhaps especially those who drive for a living.

To help its drivers stay afloat during this difficult time, leading rideshare company Uber announced on Friday that it will start levying a fuel surcharge on customers from March 16. The fee amount will be either 45 or 55 cents per Uber trip, and either 35 or 45 cents per Uber Eats delivery order, depending upon location.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Two travel advisors taking an online course

WeTravel To Host Women in Travel Webinar

Commercial passenger aircraft pilots in the cockpit.

Airlines Ramp up Pilot Training Programs as Travel Increases

SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego Opens New Emperor Roller Coaster

Travelers at the airport

US Airports Boast Third-Busiest Day in Pandemic Era

Bleisure — business trip and leisure vacation combined

How Do Americans Really Feel About Taking Workcations?

“This is temporary for at least the next 60 days, when we’ll reassess,” Uber wrote in last week’s news release.

Uber said that the surcharge amounts it settled upon are based on calculations of average trip distances and the rise in gas prices in each respective state and that 100 percent of the surcharge fee will go directly into its drivers’ pockets to help offset their fuel expenses.

One exception: trips that begin in New York City or orders delivered in the Big Apple will be excluded from the nationwide application of fuel surcharges, since NYC Uber drivers just received a 5.3-percent increase to the city’s minimum earnings standard on March 1. This, the company said, covers its contractors’ increased operating costs, especially since the vast majority of NYC delivery workers cycle, rather than drive.

“We know that prices have been going up across the economy, so we’ve done our best to help drivers and couriers without placing too much additional burden on consumers,” Uber said in its release. “Over the coming weeks, we plan to listen closely to feedback from consumers, couriers and drivers. We’ll also continue to track gas price movements to determine if we need to make additional changes.”

For more information on United States

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Eurail, train travel, rail travel

Eurail Launches New Branding

RV Travel Continues to Grow and Evolve

Yankee Leisure Group Rebrands as Railbookers Group

Amtrak Offering Midweek Savings on Pacific Surfliner

gallery icon South Florida's Best Attractions on the High-Speed Brightline Train

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS