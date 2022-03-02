Yankee Leisure Group Rebrands as Railbookers Group
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Vacations Claudette Covey March 02, 2022
Amtrak Vacations’ parent company Yankee Leisure Group has changed its name to Railbookers Group in order to reflect the evolution of the company.
“We made the decision to rebrand the company to better position the organization as the independent rail vacation provider we have become,” said Railbookers Group President and CEO Frank Marini.
In addition to Amtrak Vacations, Railbookers Group is the parent company of Railbookers, an international rail packager; and Yankee Holidays, which offers travel packages in the U.S. and Canada.
Marini said the rebranding enables the company to “continue to expand and evolve our rail products, services, rail brands and technology offerings as rail travel means something different to every traveler.”
“From an overnight rail experience, a multi-city/national parks trip or a post river cruise rail extension, more and more travel advisors and consumers are selecting rail as a part of their overall vacation experience.”
He added, “We felt this was the right time to establish a clearer brand name. which tells the story of exactly what we do as the largest independent rail provider worldwide.”
In all, Railbookers Group features upward of 5,000 itineraries to 52 countries.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Your Perfect Destination Wedding Awaits at Princess Hotels & Resorts
For more information on Amtrak Vacations, Railbookers
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS