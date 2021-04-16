AIDA Cruises Reveals New Greece Voyages
AIDA Cruises announced a series of seven-day voyages from Greece starting on May 23.
The sailings will depart from Corfu and travel through the Greek islands to Crete and Rhodes, as well as to Katakolon (Olympia) and Piraeus (Athens). Bookings for the 23 sailings running through October go on sale on April 20.
Greece is scheduled to reopen for tourism on May 14.
Whether it’s AIDA Cruises’ new Greece sailings or the existing seven-day voyages around the Canary Islands through June, passengers can enjoy onboard amenities with multiple restaurants, bars, cultural activities and sports facilities, as well as organized shore excursions.
In addition, all AIDA Cruises sailings will be carried out in compliance with the company’s enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations.
The cruise line offers guests flexibility and security in planning with an array of payment options, including small down payments and free rebooking through May 31 for departures up to March. 31, 2022.
AIDA Cruises canceled its remaining voyages for April and May.
In the United States, the Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said last week cruise lines could sail from U.S. ports as early as midsummer if they can meet safety guidelines. Unfortunately, industry officials say the path to a restart is “practically unreachable.”
