AIDA Cruises Announces Launch Date for 2021 Cruise Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood February 16, 2021
AIDA Cruises announced its 2021 cruise season would open on March 20.
The cruise line also revealed that current mandates implemented by the German federal government have resulted in the cancellation of all voyages through March 19, with all impacted guests being contacted and compensated.
When it begins sailing again, the AIDAperla will take passengers around the Canary Islands, a location off the northwest coast of Africa popular with German travelers looking to enjoy the region's spring-type weather and unique attractions.
Officials from AIDA Cruises are looking to reassure travelers with the “AIDA promise,” a flexibility and security plan that includes small down payments to free rebooking. The package is included in the travel price for new bookings up to March 31 and applies to departures up to October 31.
All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's extensive health and safety protocols, as well as national and local laws and regulations for infection protection. To make it easy for guests to enjoy their long-awaited AIDA voyage at a later date, the company is offering rebooking options from its diverse range of cruises.
The cruise industry in North America is dealing with major issues as well, as the Minister of Transport, the Honorable Omar Alghabra, has announced two new Interim Orders. The legislation prohibits pleasure craft in Canadian Arctic waters and cruise vessels in all Canadian waters until February 28, 2022.
Comments
