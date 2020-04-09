AmaWaterways Extends River Cruise Suspension Through June
April 09, 2020
AmaWaterways has extended its suspension of river cruise operations in Europe, Asia and Africa through the end of June in response to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The company will compensate each impacted passenger with a future cruise credit worth 115 percent that they can redeem on any river cruise through December 2022. The credit can be applied to any and all charges related to AmaWaterways services and is even redeemable on cruise deposits.
AmaWaterways also said that guests unable to use their credit by the expiration date can request a refund equal to the original amount paid.
Keep in mind that the company's standard cancellation policy and other restrictions will apply.
"The health and safety of our guests, and the wellbeing of our staff and crew, are of the utmost importance and we must be vigilant and responsible in ensuring your safety during these uncertain times," AmaWaterways said in a statement this week.
The cruise line, one of many impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, originally suspended operations a month ago. However, since, AmaWaterways President and Co-Founder Rudi Schreiner has expressed optimism that the river cruise industry will rebound when COVID-19 risks subside.
