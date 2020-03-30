More Cruise Lines Extend Suspension of Voyages Due to Coronavirus
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood March 30, 2020
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact cruise lines, several of the top companies in the industry have extended the suspension of all voyages.
Cunard announced new preventative measures that include canceling all sailing through May 15 instead of the previously published date of April 11. The cruise line continues to monitor government guidelines and travel restrictions at ports of call it serves.
“The impact of COVID-19 is affecting personal routines and businesses as well as placing significant travel restrictions around the world,” Cunard president Simon Palethorpe said in a statement.
“Everyone in the Cunard team is aware of the need to support the management and containment of COVID-19 globally,” Palethorpe continued. “This includes protecting the health and safety of our guests and crew. It is therefore right we extend the pause in operations.”
Carnival Cruise Line revealed it would extend the suspension of all North American operations through May 11. The company said it automated the customer service process and asked guests and travel agents to use online forms as requested in emails being sent.
“This decision also has implications for the thousands of our crew members who remain on our ships, and just like they have always taken care of our guests, we are working diligently to continue to take care of them and get them home where possible,” Carnival said in a statement.
“We remain committed to our return to service and will use this time to continue to build additional processes, protocols and resources to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the destinations we serve,” Carnival’s continued.
MSC Cruises also revealed it would halt all departures through May 29 instead of the previously announced date of April 30. The decision was made to support local governments and strengthen public health and safety measures.
“MSC Cruises is working tirelessly with all guests and their travel advisors to address the impact of this necessary decision to their bookings on our ships up to May 29 and it is genuinely sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause them,” an MSC Cruises spokesperson said in a statement. “By announcing this now, the Company intends to provide travel advisors and guests who are booked on affected sailings with as much time as possible to move their booking to a future cruise.”
Disney Cruise Line said it will extend the suspension of all new departures through Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Seabourn also announced that it will extend the voluntarily pause of global operations for its five cruise ships for an additional 30 days. The 30-day extension includes sailings scheduled to depart through May 14, 2020.
Guests impacted on Seabourn voyages will receive a 125% refund of the fare paid in the form of a future cruise credit, which can be applied toward any future cruise through December 31, 2021. For guests who do not opt to choose the 125% future cruise credit, a 100% refund of the monies paid to Seabourn will be reimbursed to the original form of payment.
Another cruise company making changes is Holland America Line, which announced it would pause global operations for an additional 30 days, canceling sailings scheduled to depart through May 14, 2020.
“As the world addresses global health concerns, travel has come to a temporary standstill as communities take necessary precautions to protect themselves,” Holland America Line president Orlando Ashford said in a statement. “All of us at Holland America Line are wishing everyone the best during this unprecedented time.”
As for Royal Caribbean, the cruise line previously announced it had extended the suspension of operations by another 30 days, through May 12. In addition, officials revealed that cruises to Canadian ports are off until at least July 1.
RCCL brands include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises.
Costa Cruises also expanded its voluntary suspension of cruises through at least April 30, with the company taking steps to inform travel agents and guests affected by the changes. Guests booked through the North American office will receive a future cruise credit.
In addition, Regent Seven Seas Cruises modified its cancellation policy to allow customers who have paid in full to cancel up to 48 hours before their departure dates.
