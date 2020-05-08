AmaWaterways Honors Frontline Heroes With Complimentary River Cruise
Codie Liermann May 08, 2020
AmaWaterways is in honoring frontline heroes by offering complimentary river cruises.
Medical professionals, first responders and employees of essential services with a valid ID are eligible to receive a complimentary Future Cruise Certificate.
The certificate can be used on any AmaWaterways Europe or Asia sailing through December 31, 2021, with one paying guest staying in the same stateroom. Reservations need to be made within 90 days of sailing.
Kristin Karst, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder of AmaWaterways, knows how hard the frontline heroes are working to help others and can think of no one more deserving of a vacation.
“To express our deepest gratitude, we hope to welcome these very special individuals and their loved ones on an unforgettable river cruise as soon as we resume sailing,” Karst said.
AmaWaterways hopes this offer allows travel advisors to connect with their local medical professionals and assist in getting them set up with a much-needed vacation once travel resumes again.
The cruise line’s river cruises are currently canceled through July 31. In the meantime, AmaWaterways is hosting weekly webinars and offering a virtual Marketing Suitcase to support travel advisors.
