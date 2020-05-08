Last updated: 04:23 PM ET, Fri May 08 2020

AmaWaterways Honors Frontline Heroes With Complimentary River Cruise

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Codie Liermann May 08, 2020

AmaWaterways AmaSiena
PHOTO: AmaSiena. (photo via AmaWaterways)

AmaWaterways is in honoring frontline heroes by offering complimentary river cruises.

Medical professionals, first responders and employees of essential services with a valid ID are eligible to receive a complimentary Future Cruise Certificate.

MORE Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Anthem of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Updates Measures Taken to Weather COVID-1...

Marina cruise ship

Oceania Cruises Launches “Ultimate Sale” With...

Scenic Eclipse

Scenic Group Looks to the Future as Construction Begins...

The certificate can be used on any AmaWaterways Europe or Asia sailing through December 31, 2021, with one paying guest staying in the same stateroom. Reservations need to be made within 90 days of sailing.

Kristin Karst, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder of AmaWaterways, knows how hard the frontline heroes are working to help others and can think of no one more deserving of a vacation.

“To express our deepest gratitude, we hope to welcome these very special individuals and their loved ones on an unforgettable river cruise as soon as we resume sailing,” Karst said.

AmaWaterways hopes this offer allows travel advisors to connect with their local medical professionals and assist in getting them set up with a much-needed vacation once travel resumes again.

The cruise line’s river cruises are currently canceled through July 31. In the meantime, AmaWaterways is hosting weekly webinars and offering a virtual Marketing Suitcase to support travel advisors.

For more information on AmaWaterways

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Codie Liermann

Codie Liermann, TravelPulse
Anthem of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Updates Measures Taken to Weather COVID-19...

Royal Caribbean International

Oceania Cruises Launches “Ultimate Sale” With Fares Starting at $999

Scenic Group Looks to the Future as Construction Begins on Eclipse II in Croatia

Seabourn Extends Pause in Operations Into October, November 2020

Princess Cruises Cancels Much of 2020 Summer Season

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS