AmaWaterways Launches New Flexible Cancellation Policy
AmaWaterways Theresa Norton December 10, 2020
AmaWaterways announced a new “Ultimate Cruise Flexibility” program, letting those who book 2021 trips by Jan. 31 the flexibility to reschedule their river cruise through 2023 without any change fees.
Valid on individual and group bookings for 2021 sailings in Europe and Asia, those who book by Jan. 31 can change plans for any reason up to 48 hours before the start of their AmaWaterways purchased services without fees.
For those who book other parts of their trip through AmaWaterways – from a pre- or post-cruise land packages to air travel and extra hotel nights – the Travel Waiver Plus can be purchased for $175 per person to cover cancellations for any reason up to 24 hours before the start of all AmaWaterways purchased services.
AmaWaterways also offers travel insurance that includes a wide range of benefits, from trip interruption to emergency medical expenses.
“There is so much joy that comes with planning future vacations, and we know that our travel partners and their clients are prioritizing flexibility and peace of mind more than ever in today’s landscape,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways. “Our new, temporary ‘Ultimate Cruise Flexibility’ was designed to ensure travelers feel confident about reserving their next river cruise and get excited about the many breathtaking experiences waiting to be discovered on the world’s rivers. International travel will start rebounding in 2021, and we want to ensure our guests are comfortable in reserving early in order to get their favorite ship and stateroom to celebrate all those dearly missed 2020 occasions.”
AmaWaterways will debut five new itineraries and new pre- and post-cruise land packages in 2021, including the colorful Nubian Village of Hessa in Egypt or Lake Como, Italy.
The company expects travel to rebound in 2021 as it introduces three new ships, including the luxurious AmaDahlia on the Nile River sister ships AmaSiena and AmaLucia on the Rhine River.
