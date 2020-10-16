AmaWaterways Suspends Remaining 2020 River Cruise Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Theresa Norton October 16, 2020
AmaWaterways has suspended its remaining 2020 river cruise season, including all regularly scheduled departures in Europe, Asia, and Africa.
This suspension does not apply to the chartered river cruises on the Rhine that have been operating since July.
“Although this year has brought many unprecedented challenges, it has also underscored the importance of facing these obstacles with flexibility and optimism,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “We are confident that our 2021 and 2022 river cruise season will create incredible experiences and cherished memories that are well worth the wait.”
To those booked on canceled sailings, the company is offering a future cruise credit equal to 115 percent of the value of AmaWaterways purchased services, allowing guests to reschedule their river cruise in Europe, Asia, or Africa through Dec. 31, 2022.
As a debt-free company in a position of financial strength, AmaWaterways said it “remains focused on the future and has its European fleet and crew ready to resume sailing in spring 2021, as long as international travel restrictions are lifted and guests can travel safely.”
In 2021, the river cruise line will introduce two new ships to the Rhine and five new itineraries and land programs throughout Europe. AmaWaterways also will return to the Nile River in Egypt in 2021 onboard the new AmaDahlia.
To view the company’s latest updates, click here.
For more information on AmaWaterways, Germany, Europe, Asia, Africa, Egypt
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS