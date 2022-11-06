AmaWaterways Named Best in River Cruising at 2022 Travvy Awards
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Janeen Christoff November 06, 2022
Once again, AmaWaterways took home a range of awards at the 2022 Travvy Awards which took place during Cruise World at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, November 2-4, 2022.
The cruise line won Gold for Best River Cruise Line, Africa/Egypt and took home the silver for Best River Cruise Line, Europe. AmaWaterways also took home the gold Travvy for Best River Cruise Line, Overall and Best River Cruise Ship Overall for the AmaMagna. The AmaLucia won silver for Best River Cruise Ship, New as well.
It has been a big year for AmaWaterways in 2022. The cruise line just recently announced that it has opened its 2024 sailings for booking, offering new journeys and new land packages.
AmaWaterways also recently unveiled its longest river cruise sailing ever, the 2024 Seven River Journey – Spring and Summer Editions. The 49-night cruise sails the full length of the Rhine and Danube rivers, visiting 15 countries while on board one intimate ship, AmaMora.
Guests can also now take advantage of a series of complimentary pre- or post-cruise land packages as add-ons to select Europe, Egypt and Mekong River cruises for groups and FIT travelers in 2023 and exclusively for groups in 2024, truly enhancing the award-winning AmaWaterways experience.
