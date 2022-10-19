AmaWaterways Announces Complimentary Pre- and Post-Cruise Land Packages
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Donald Wood October 19, 2022
AmaWaterways announced a series of complimentary pre- or post-cruise land packages as add-ons to select Europe, Egypt and Mekong River cruises for groups and FIT travelers in 2023 and exclusively for groups in 2024.
Now available for new reservations made until December 31, the offer provides guests a variety of complimentary two-, three- or four-night land packages as an extension to their river cruise vacation.
AmaWaterways is also offering travel advisors the ability to extend this offer as an exclusive incentive for group bookings of five or more staterooms for select 2024 Europe, Egypt and Mekong River cruises.
“This new Free Land Package offer was designed to further enhance our guests’ vacation experience with an extra few days to recover from jetlag before their river cruise or explore a new city before returning home,” AmaWaterways co-founder Kristin Karst said.
“Drawing on our European heritage, our river cruise itineraries and excursions have been created to offer our guests unparalleled experiences and the same is true for our land packages that have just the right balance of immersive included tours and free time,” Karst continued.
With 15 different pre- and post-cruise land packages offered complimentary on select sailings, guests can discover fascinating cities like Prague, Paris, Vienna, Budapest, Amsterdam, Lucerne, Barcelona, Nice, Geneva, Lake Como, Lisbon, St. Malo, Bilbao, Bucharest or further afield with Bangkok and Dubai.
Guests looking to extend their river cruise experience can also enjoy additional 10 percent savings on a second cruise and add a complimentary pre-cruise land package. Each land package includes daily breakfast, convenient transfers and portage services between the hotel and ship, plus city tours and experiences, such as visiting the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, or taste Czech Pilsners in Prague.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on AmaWaterways
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS