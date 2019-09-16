AmaWaterways President Honored With Seatrade Cruise Outstanding Contribution Award
WHY IT RATES: Seatrade Cruise honors Rudi Schreiner at the CLIA Germany Gala Dinner in Hamburg. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
AmaWaterways today proudly announced that president and co-founder Rudi Schreiner, affectionately known as the “godfather of river cruising,” received the esteemed Outstanding Contribution Award from Seatrade Cruise.
The award celebrates Schreiner’s long-standing history of innovating the river cruising industry, most recently with the revolutionary AmaMagna, which is twice the width of traditional river cruise ships. Schreiner accepted the award in Hamburg, Germany at the CLIA Germany Gala Dinner during SeaTrade Europe on September 11, 2019.
“I am honored to be recognized by Seatrade Cruise for my contributions to the river cruise industry, which I’ve had the pleasure of working in for more than 25 years,” said Schreiner. “I continue to be inspired to explore new ways to propel the river cruise industry with smart design and dedicated people like those in our AmaWaterways family.”
Now in its 13th year, the Seatrade Cruise Awards recognize the best of international cruise industry success, ambition and innovation. Seatrade Cruise’s Personality Awards are selected by Seatrade, in addition to seven industry awards chosen by a panel of industry experts.
“Known for innovating and being a trend setter in the river cruise sector, AmaWaterways started from a single vessel in 2002, and now boasts a fleet of 24,” said Mary Bond, group director of Seatrade Cruise. “Heading up a family-run business along with his wife, Kristin Karst, their strategy is based on creating a product that they would enjoy themselves. Rudi is a multi-talented person and an architect who creates the General Arrangements and cabin designs of all newbuilds.”
Throughout the years, Schreiner’s passion and creativity has helped shape what is today one of the most thriving segments of travel—river cruising. Since its founding in 2002, the company has introduced many new innovations and trends under Schreiner’s leadership—including the most recent addition to the fleet, the revolutionary AmaMagna.
Launched in May 2019, AmaMagna features a total of 98 elegantly appointed staterooms, the majority of which are spacious, full balcony suites measuring between 355 and 710 square feet.
At twice the width of traditional river cruise ships, she offers various culinary options, including two new dining venues: Jimmy’s Wine Bar Restaurant and the Al Fresco Restaurant, with retractable ceiling and side windows for guests to indulge in the views of the picturesque Danube while discovering a new vegetable-forward menu.
SOURCE: AmaWaterways press release.
