AmaWaterways Recognized With Two Top Partner Honors at ASTA Convention
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Janeen Christoff August 27, 2021
AmaWaterways has received two new accolades during ASTA's 2021 Global Convention held August 25-27 in Chicago, Illinois.
AmaWaterways received the top award, Partner of the Year, an honor voted on by ASTA travel advisors that recognizes an organization among all cruise, land and air suppliers that goes above and beyond to support travel advisors.
The company also received a second honor, as it was named River Cruise Line of the Year.
“We are deeply honored to be recognized with these two awards as so much of our success is due to our strong ties with our travel advisor partners and their commitment to work with us to embrace new opportunities that have emerged during these challenging times,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.
“It is humbling to be once again named ASTA’s top Partner of the Year out of the 500 wonderful brands that make up ASTA’s travel supplier members. We are committed to listening to our travel partners and being a source of innovative sales and marketing support as international travel makes its exciting come back. On behalf of all our AmaFamily, we cannot thank ASTA members enough for these amazing recognitions!”
ASTA's awards honor companies that strive to promote excellence within the industry. There are nearly 50 awards that are voted on by ASTA members and presented annually at ASTA's Global Convention.
“We congratulate AmaWaterways on their fourth consecutive year being recognized as ASTA’s supplier Partner of the Year,” said Zane Kerby, president and chief executive officer of ASTA. “They built an enormous amount of trust and admiration through the travel advisor community. Congratulations and thank you for being great partners to ASTA and to the industry.”
