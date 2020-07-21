AmaWaterways Resumes Cruising on European Rivers
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Theresa Norton July 21, 2020
AmaWaterways has resumed operations in Europe with a series of charter sailings on the AmaKristina in Germany, using new health and safety protocols.
“Although many countries continue to have travel restrictions in place, we have begun operating a series of sailings for European guests, in collaboration with an established German tour operator, e-hoi,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “With these sailings, we have been able to put into practice and perfect our enhanced health and safety protocols while demonstrating that travelers can enjoy our unforgettable river cruise vacations with peace of mind.”
AmaWaterways said it is the first U.S.-based river cruise line to resume sailings. Otherwise, its operations are on hold through Sept. 15, and Europe’s borders are currently closed to U.S. travelers.
AmaWaterways’ new procedures reflect the recommendations contained within the EU Healthy Gateways guidelines, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), IG RiverCruise and other official authorities.
Pre-boarding health questionnaires are required, and guests and crew are subject to daily temperature checks. The crew has received updated training, and each ship will have a designated Public Health Officer overseeing the application of the protocols.
AmaWaterways’ ships, which normally accommodate 150 guests, are limiting capacity to 100 guests. Crews are required to wear face coverings at all times while guests must wear them while moving around the ship.
With capacity capped, the main restaurant and specialty restaurant The Chef’s Table can accommodate the safe distances required. New room service options have also been added. In addition, social distancing is accommodated in its lounge areas with plexiglass dividers.
Also, the personal portable Quietvox commentary systems allow guests to hear guides while social distancing during the shore excursions. Furthermore, AmaWaterways’ ships have been designed with fan coil individual air cooling and heating units, which eliminate any recirculation of air in staterooms or in public areas.
