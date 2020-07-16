AmaWaterways Announces Incentive for Travel Advisors
AmaWaterways wants to reward travel advisors by launching its “Sell Five, Sail Free” campaign earlier than in past years. The program is just like it sounds—advisors who book five FIT bookings with AmaWaterways from now until December 2021 will receive a free seven-night sailing for themselves and a companion on one of AmaWaterways’ sailing through Europe or Asia in 2021 or 2022. All bookings must be paid in full and travel must be completed by the end of 2021. Groups are counted as one booking.
Travel advisors who sell ten FIT bookings will also have the chance to be one of the very first guests on AmaWaterways’ newest ship, AmaDahlia, which is scheduled to set sail on the Nile River in September 2021.
“We appreciate how challenging it has been for our travel advisor partners these past six months and we wanted to be sure they had ample opportunity to earn their very own unforgettable river cruise vacation to share with a close friend or family member,” said Gary Murphy senior vice president, sales and co-owner of AmaWaterways in a statement.
Murphy continued, “June was our best month ever for future bookings and with this increased demand for 2021 and 2022 sailings, we are confident in the bright future of river cruising and the important role that travel advisors will continue to play. We anticipate a busy sailing season next year and look forward to once again welcoming our travel partners and their clients onboard our award-winning ships!”
In addition to the “Sell Five, Sail Free,” travel advisors have to pair their sailings with the “Free Air” promotional that AmaWaterways is running on select cruises for 2021. Travel Advisors must book travel before September 30, 2020, to receive the “Free Air” promotion.
For more details, visit the Travel Advisor Portal on AmaWaterways.com or call 1.800.626.0126.
