AmaWaterways Reveals Details of New-Build Nile Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Mia Taylor November 12, 2019
AmaWaterways has revealed some of the details about its upcoming new-build Nile River ship.
During a speech at the Cruise Line International Association (CLIA) annual U.K. & Ireland River Cruise Conference 2019, AmaWaterways Executive Vice President and co-owner Kristin Karst said the ship will carry 70 passengers, according to CruiseCritic.
Earlier this year the cruise company announced it would be launching the ship in Egypt now that travelers have begun returning to the destination. Visitation to the country had declined for several years on the heels of political unrest, as well as terrorist events.
But data released earlier this year by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reveals that in 2018, Egypt’s travel and tourism sector became the fastest growing in North Africa, increasing by 16.5 percent. That figure also puts the country well above the global growth average for 2018 of 3.9 percent.
The country’s tourism industry growth is now second only to Ethiopia when factoring in data for the entire African continent.
Egypt's steady rebound over the past few years has been linked to improved security infrastructure, which has helped to attract international visitors back to the country's shores and has allowed major travel companies to restart operations in popular destinations.
Karst said during the CLIA event that the not yet named ship will likely launch in 2021. In addition, she said the ship will operate from September through May, according to CruiseCritic.
The new ship is being designed to attract what Karst described as the "soft adventurer" passengers who have historically been attracted to other exotic rivers such as the Mekong.
The forthcoming ship will also have a 24-hour security guard and key card entry system. Karst said.
"I know there are still customers who say they are not yet ready for the Nile, but there are other customers who are," she added.
AmaWaterways is not the only company bringing its business back to the Nile or increasing operations there. CroisiEurope and Uniworld also have plans to ramp up operations in 2020.
The new Nile ship was just one part of Karst’s commentary at the CLIA gathering.
CruiseCritic also reported that Karst dropped hints about another new supersize ship being in the works. This one would set sail in Europe.
"There is enough potential to fill another AmaMagna," she said. "Ten years ago, river cruising was much more regimented and it was one size fits all. Now we are offering different ships and experiences and this is what is attracting more passengers and will continue to do so in the future."
