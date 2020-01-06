AmaWaterways Triples the Savings With Limited-Time Offers on 2020 River Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways January 06, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Now is the time to book a river cruise on one of AmaWaterways' 24 ships. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Ringing in the new year with more ways to save on its award-winning river cruises, AmaWaterways today announced Triple Savings offers* for guests planning unforgettable 2020 vacations.
Just in time for WAVE season – a highly anticipated season of promotions on cruises, those who book select Europe and Mekong sailings now through March 31 can receive up to $2,000 off per stateroom, complimentary stateroom upgrade (pre-paid gratuities for Mekong) and $100 onboard credit.
In addition, Triple Savings offers are combinable with AmaWaterways Past Passenger Privilege Rewards and Future Cruise Benefit Program.
“It’s the start of a new year and a new decade, and we can’t wait to welcome new and returning guests onboard to experience the magic of river cruising,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “The limited-time Triple Savings offers give guests three great reasons to book their 2020 travel. With 24 ships, 14 rivers, 23 countries and 33 itineraries, there is so much love to discover during AmaWaterways 2020 Season.”
The extensive savings invite guests to embark on a journey through the world’s most beautiful rivers on board AmaWaterways’ elegantly appointed ships and experience iconic sights and hidden gems of a destination while enjoying delectable cuisine and the genuine, warm onboard service that AmaWaterways is known for.
The WAVE season special offers applicable on more than 200 selected sailings include:
—Europe Triple Savings* – AmaWaterways’ award-winning Europe cruises are now available at great value with up to $2,000 in savings per stateroom, $100 onboard credit per stateroom and a complimentary stateroom upgrade.
—Holiday Triple Savings* – Extending the spirit of generosity beyond the holidays, AmaWaterways is gifting up to $2,000 in savings per stateroom, $100 onboard credit per stateroom and a complimentary stateroom upgrade for guests to explore Europe’s timeless Christmas Markets.
—Mekong Triple Savings* – Those seeking an immersive experience of the Mekong River’s rich history can receive up to $2,000 in savings per stateroom, $100 onboard credit per stateroom and pre-paid gratuities.
—Solo Traveler Savings* – As an alternative to the Triple Savings offers, AmaWaterways is offering a 25 percent single supplement on all balcony staterooms and select suites for solo travelers, making it easier to experience the magic of river cruising individually.
*Offers are valid on selected sailings on new bookings made January 1 through March 31, 2020. Other conditions apply. Solo Traveler Savings offer is not combinable with Triple Savings offers.
For full details on the Triple Savings offers, or to book an AmaWaterways river cruise, contact your preferred travel advisor, call 1-800-626-0126 or visit AmaWaterways.com. Follow AmaWaterways on Facebook at Facebook.com/AmaWaterways, Instagram @AmaWaterways and Twitter @AmaWaterways.
SOURCE: AmaWaterways press release.
For more information on AmaWaterways
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS