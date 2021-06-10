AmaWaterways Unveils 2021 FAM Cruises Hosted by Executives
AmaWaterways has unveiled a new selection of FAM sailings hosted by AmaWaterways executives for travel advisors as the river cruise line returns to sailing this year.
Travel advisors who are interested can take advantage of the “Sail with Me” promotion, which allows them to earn back the cost of their cabin by also booking three FIT bookings on the same cruise.
Participating sailings include the Colors of Provence itinerary along the Rhöne River aboard the AmaKristina on July 22, hosted by Co-founder and Executive Vice President Kristin Karst. From Lyon to Avignon, guests will be able to sample the best of French cuisine, take a private steam train ride in Tournon, follow in the footsteps of the Romans in Vienne and take a tour of the Papal Palace in Avignon.
On August 21, travel advisors can sail aboard the AmaSerena for the Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps cruise from Amsterdam to Basel, hosted by Co-owner and Senior Vice President of Sales Gary Murphy. Along the way, guests will encounter enchanting castles and charming villages like Heidelberg and Strasbourg, with ample opportunities to tour the towns or hike around the surrounding hills and forests.
Lastly, the Romantic Danube cruise sails on August 29th for Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest and more, hosted by Vice President of Sales Alex Pinelo. Guests will sail from Vilshofen, Germany to Budapest, touring apricot groves and medieval fortresses, as well as the beautiful cities strung like pearls along the Danube.
All guests aboard these cruises must be fully vaccinated. For more information and to see the FAM rates, please visit AmaWaterways.com.
