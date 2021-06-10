Last updated: 10:25 AM ET, Thu June 10 2021

AmaWaterways Unveils 2021 FAM Cruises Hosted by Executives

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Lacey Pfalz June 10, 2021

AmaWaterways' AmaKristina
PHOTO: AmaWaterways' AmaKristina. (courtesy of AmaWaterways)

AmaWaterways has unveiled a new selection of FAM sailings hosted by AmaWaterways executives for travel advisors as the river cruise line returns to sailing this year.

Travel advisors who are interested can take advantage of the “Sail with Me” promotion, which allows them to earn back the cost of their cabin by also booking three FIT bookings on the same cruise.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Travel graphic cartoon
Orlando, Florida, Lake Eola

Orlando Launches New Video Series for Travel Advisors

Young couple shaking hands with a female agent

Personal Travel Experiences Are Key To Closing Sales

Unique Day Club at The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun

Veteran Travel Agency Owner Hosts Second Successful Business...

A husband and wife holding hands on their wedding day.

Travel Advisors Share Tips on Restart of Romance Travel

Participating sailings include the Colors of Provence itinerary along the Rhöne River aboard the AmaKristina on July 22, hosted by Co-founder and Executive Vice President Kristin Karst. From Lyon to Avignon, guests will be able to sample the best of French cuisine, take a private steam train ride in Tournon, follow in the footsteps of the Romans in Vienne and take a tour of the Papal Palace in Avignon.

On August 21, travel advisors can sail aboard the AmaSerena for the Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps cruise from Amsterdam to Basel, hosted by Co-owner and Senior Vice President of Sales Gary Murphy. Along the way, guests will encounter enchanting castles and charming villages like Heidelberg and Strasbourg, with ample opportunities to tour the towns or hike around the surrounding hills and forests.

Lastly, the Romantic Danube cruise sails on August 29th for Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest and more, hosted by Vice President of Sales Alex Pinelo. Guests will sail from Vilshofen, Germany to Budapest, touring apricot groves and medieval fortresses, as well as the beautiful cities strung like pearls along the Danube.

All guests aboard these cruises must be fully vaccinated. For more information and to see the FAM rates, please visit AmaWaterways.com.

For more information on AmaWaterways, Europe

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Holland America Line ms Eurodam. (photo courtesy of Holland America Cruise Line)

Holland America Line Alters 2021 Europe Sailing Schedule

Holland America Line

MSC Group Reveals Luxury Cruise Brand, Explora Journeys

Royal Caribbean President Clarifies the Cruise Line's Vaccine Policy

Carnival Clarifies Vaccination Mandate for July Cruises From Galveston

Lindblad Expeditions Restarts Voyages, Celebrates Construction Milestone

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS