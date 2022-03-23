AmaWaterways Uses Riverboat to Help House for Ukraine Refugees
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Janeen Christoff March 23, 2022
AmaWaterways is helping refugees fleeing Ukraine during Russia's war.
The company is using a riverboat to temporarily house those who have had to leave their homes and seek safe refuge in other countries.
"It was important to us to provide support to those affected and through collaboration with the Port of Amsterdam and other volunteer organizations in the Netherlands, AmaWaterways has made available a river cruise vessel to provide temporary accommodations for refugees arriving into Amsterdam," said a statement from the river cruise line.
The AmaWaterways’ ship is not committed to current operations. Another vessel will be providing the necessary food services. The first families, made up primarily of women and children, arrived on Monday.
“We are deeply saddened by what is taking place in Ukraine," said AmaWaterways president and cofounder Rudi Schreiner. "We want to do everything we can to provide support to those affected and through our partnership with the Port of Amsterdam, we’re able to offer some emergency accommodations for Ukrainian refugees arriving into Netherlands."
