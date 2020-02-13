AmaWaterways Wins Big at 2020 Travvy Awards
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Donald Wood February 13, 2020
There were many winners in the cruise categories during the 2020 edition of the Travvy Awards, but few took home as many trophies as AmaWaterways.
The river cruise company dominated this year’s award ceremony and ended the night with five gold statuettes, cementing AmaWaterways position as one of the most influential brands in the travel industry.
AmaWaterways walked out of New York City’s Gotham Hall with the first-place trophies in four Best River Cruise Line categories, including Africa/Egypt, Asia, Europe and Overall.
In addition, the cruise line won gold for the Best River Cruise Ship with the AmaMagna.
“To be recognized by our valued travel advisor partners who are fundamental in the success of AmaWaterways is an incredible honor,” AmaWaterways co-founder Kristin Karst said. “Starting the new year and new decade with these awards is a testament to our entire team who work tirelessly to ensure our guests have unforgettable river cruise vacations.”
“We are grateful for the trust the travel advisor community continues to place in us, and we look forward to welcoming them and their clients onboard in 2020 and beyond,” Karst continued.
The success at the 2020 Travvy Awards comes days after AmaWaterways’ AmaKristina became the first river cruise ship to earn a Green Award certification, which recognizes a high standard of safety, quality and environmental performance.
As for the Travvy’s, the award ceremony has become an important part of the industry thanks in part to the winners being selected by travel advisors and agents. In total, over 290 Travvy statuettes were handed out to the winning destinations, hotels/resorts, cruise lines, tour operators and car rental companies that delivered the highest quality experiences.
Check out the full list of 2020 Travvy Awards winners.
