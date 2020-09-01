American Cruise Lines Accepts Delivery of New Riverboat
Guilford, Conn.-based American Cruise Lines has accepted delivery of the 190-passenger American Jazz, the third in a series of five modern riverboats.
The American Jazz, which was built at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Md., passed sea trials last week.
“American Jazz and the modern riverboats we currently have under construction demonstrate our commitment to leading the U.S. river cruise market by adding new small ships each year,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines. “The outlook for 2021 is tremendous and we look forward to American Jazz’s first full season on the Mississippi, as well as the introduction of American Melody, the next new ship to follow in our modern riverboat series.”
American said its building plans have continued at full strength, despite this year’s pause in cruising, underscoring the line’s confidence in U.S. small-ship cruising.
Since 2017, American Cruise Lines has debuted five new ships, expanding its fleet to 12 ships in 2020, with more newbuilds coming in 2021 and 2022.
The American Jazz has six decks, a patented opening bow and retractable gangway, as well as a multi-story glass atrium in the center of the ship. The riverboat has several spacious interior lounges, a dining room, fitness center, and a new wellness yoga studio. American Jazz was designed with numerous outdoor lounges, including casual outdoor dining cafés and expansive top sundecks.
Standard staterooms on American Jazz range from 300 to 350 square feet and have full-size sliding glass doors and private balconies.
The new ship also offers suites up to 650 square feet, as well as 250-square-foot single staterooms available without single supplement. American Jazz offers independent HVAC air systems in each stateroom and all interior spaces on board with no shared duct work.
The vessel also will showcase a collection of artworks by New Orleans-based artist, Greg Creason, including original oil paintings and sculptures commissioned by American Cruise Lines.
