American Cruise Line’s American Harmony Departs Shipyard
July 18, 2019
WHY IT RATES: They riverboat left the shipyard for New Orleans 23 days ahead of schedule. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
American Cruise Lines’ newest modern riverboat, American Harmony, has successfully passed sea trials and received its Coast Guard Certification.
The second ship in the Line’s groundbreaking series of five modern riverboats just departed from Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, MD. The gorgeous new riverboat is 23 days ahead of schedule and already on its way to New Orleans where it will prepare for its upcoming August 17th inaugural cruise along the Mississippi River.
The new 190-passenger American Harmony is slightly larger than the series flagship, American Song, and offers the same elegant design and state-of-the-art technical features that are hallmarks of the brand. American Harmony showcases the patent-pending opening bow and retractable gangway that is unique to all American’s new modern riverboats, as well as a beautiful multi-story glass atrium in the center of the ship.
The new modern riverboat has six decks, including a fifth deck with 10 more large Veranda Suites.
Boasting all-balcony staterooms throughout the ship, American Harmony also offers enormous Grand Suites at over 800 square feet (with separate living and sleeping quarters), Owner’s Suites at 645 square feet and even Single Staterooms at 250 square feet. The new ship has every modern amenity, including spacious lounges inside and out, as well as an additional casual dining venue called, The Back Porch Café.
The new modern riverboat has a tiny carbon footprint, advanced environmentally friendly engines and the latest safety and navigation technology in the industry.
American Harmony’s inaugural cruise will depart from New Orleans this August 17th along the Line’s popular eight-Day New Orleans Round-Trip itinerary. American Cruise Lines offers over nine different Mississippi River itineraries from five to 22 days in length, including Holiday and Theme cruises. American Harmony will operate many of the Line’s different Mississippi River itineraries for the remainder of 2019 and again in 2020.
The brand new ship is American Cruise Lines’ second modern riverboat and third Mississippi riverboat—the Line’s third modern riverboat, to be named American Jazz, will be launched later this fall.
In 2020, American Cruise Lines will have two modern riverboats and two Victorian-style paddlewheelers operating on the Mississippi River.
SOURCE: American Cruise Line press release.
