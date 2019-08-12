American Cruise Lines Announces Name of Fourth Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Janeen Christoff August 12, 2019
American Cruise Lines has announced the name of its fourth new ship in the Modern Riverboat Series of five ships.
The American Melody will join the fleet in late 2020 and will showcase all the modern styling and state-of-the-art technical features synonymous with American’s series of groundbreaking vessels. She joins predecessors American Song, American Harmony and American Jazz.
The new vessel will be constructed at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland, where American’s fleet of new coastal cruise ships, modern riverboats, and Victorian-style paddlewheelers are built.
Like its three sister ships, the American Melody will have the patent-pending opening bow and retractable gangway as well as multi-story glass atriums, private furnished balconies and more.
The naming of the American Melody comes just after the American Harmony joined the American Cruise Lines fleet. Its inaugural sailing is just around the corner. The ship will set sail on a Mississippi River cruise on August 17, 2019.
