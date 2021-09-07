American Cruise Lines Launches Fourth Modern Riverboat
September 07, 2021
American Cruise Lines’ fourth modern riverboat, the 175-passenger American Melody, has started cruising and is operating a 22-day cruise on the Mississippi River.
The cruise was originally scheduled to operate from New Orleans to St. Paul, Minn., but due to Hurricane Ida, guests instead embarked in Natchez, Miss.
Through December 2021, American Melody also will operate eight-day Upper Mississippi River cruises between St. Louis and St. Paul, as well as eight-day Lower Mississippi cruises including eight-day New Orleans roundtrips and special cruises for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.
American Melody showcases a multi-level sky-lit atrium, indoor and outdoor lounges, a dining room as well as a casual outdoor café, a large fitness center and a Skywalk on the top deck.
American Melody also offers 100 percent private-balcony staterooms, singles and suites, a hallmark of all the brand’s modern riverboats.
American Melody is the line’s second new modern riverboat this year. American Jazz began operating in March 2021. Plus, the company recently announced the names of two more modern riverboats coming in 2022 — American Symphony and American Serenade.
American Cruise Lines introduced its Modern Riverboat Series in 2018, with American Song. The modern riverboats operate on the Mississippi River and the Columbia and Snake rivers in the Pacific Northwest.
