American Cruise Lines Showcases New Interior Design
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Theresa Norton November 24, 2020
American Cruise Lines has unveiled images of the interiors of its new modern riverboats, designed in partnership with Studio DADO, a boutique firm based in Miami.
The 175-passenger American Melody is the first boat to showcase the new design and is the 13th new ship in American’s rapidly expanding domestic fleet. It will debut on the Mississippi River in summer 2021, following the 190-passenger American Jazz in March 2021.
“Studio DADO has a remarkable ability to blend the sophisticated and the modern. Their design vision closely aligned with our mission to provide sophisticated experiences on modern ships,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines. “American Melody and its sister ships are the biggest step forward in American Cruise Lines’ design history but continue to offer the same great experience that has defined us since our founding.”
American unveiled a new virtual tour of the new riverboats, which can be viewed by clicking here.
The American Melody met the water during a successful launch last week at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Md. Once complete, American Melody will have five decks and 91 staterooms.
All American’s new modern riverboats have been designed with sweeping expanses of glass throughout. The American Melody will have a multi-story glass atrium at the center of the ship, 100 percent private balcony accommodations and a patented opening bow and retractable gangway.
The new riverboat will also include a casual outdoor café, a signature Grand Dining Room with river views from every table, numerous sky-lit lounges, several open-air and shaded sundecks, a library, fitness room and yoga-wellness studio, and elevator access to all decks.
American’s fifth yet-to-be-named modern riverboat is due in 2022, and the line plans to continue its rapid building plans, releasing one to two new modern riverboats each year ahead.
