American Cruise Lines Receives New Ship, Names Two Others
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Lacey Pfalz August 04, 2021
American Cruise Lines has accepted delivery of its newest ship, the American Melody, from Chesapeake Shipbuilding today, August 4, and also named two of its riverboats currently being built.
The cruise line has named its fifth and sixth additions the American Symphony and the American Serenade. Both are expected to be delivered to the cruise line later next year from the same shipbuilding company in Salisbury, Maryland.
Last week, the American Melody underwent successful sea trials and is currently ported in New Orleans to cruise its first itinerary, an eight-day round-trip Mississippi River sailing that begins August 27. It will operate along the Mississippi River through to December, sailing three itineraries, including the 22-day Complete Mississippi River Cruise that sails between St. Paul, Minnesota and New Orleans.
Each of the three new river cruise ships will have 175 passengers onboard. All staterooms and suites feature private balconies and are designed with luxury in mind. The ships will also offer single cabins for solo travelers, featuring a single bed, large bathroom and private balcony.
All guests onboard an American Cruise Lines cruise must show proof of vaccination, or they are subject to testing and quarantine requirements. On its Alaskan itineraries, guests are required to be fully vaccinated. All guests must test negative for COVID-19 prior to boarding.
