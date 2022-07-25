American Cruise Lines Launching First California Cruise in 2023
American Cruise Lines announced its first-ever California cruise, launching in 2023.
The eight-day San Francisco Bay voyage will explore the city, Napa Valley and the San Joaquin Valley and operate round trip from San Francisco. The new itinerary stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento, and cruises San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, the Napa River and the San Joaquin River.
Departure dates for the new California itinerary are February 17 and 24 and March 3 and 10, all aboard the American Jazz ship. American’s new San Francisco Bay itinerary highlights the region’s historical, cultural and geographical influences, as well as the lush vineyards and flourishing agricultural communities present throughout the Bay area and its surrounding valleys.
“American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship cruises across the country,” American President Charles B. Robertson said. “Exploring this beautiful region of Northern California by riverboat will provide a new opportunity for our guests to discover the Bay area and the Napa Valley in an exceptional way...many have driven there, but not many can say they have actually cruised through wine country.”
The voyages will encompass a wide range of experiences, including a scenic sail of San Francisco Bay passing by the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz and Treasure Island. Local San Francisco experiences include visits to Fisherman’s Wharf, Ghirardelli Square and Alcatraz.
Other experiences include a Napa Valley Winery experience and a NASCAR-style driving experience at the Stockton 99 Speedway. The cruise also offers a guided tour of Old Sacramento’s underground city and port and a visit to the California Railroad Museum.
Tourists enjoy daily Sunrise Yoga and unique Wine Country experiences on the cruise. Special wine presentations will offer guests opportunities to learn, sip and savor regional varietals.
American’s culinary team will also give onboard cooking demonstrations on local Northern Californian cuisine and each guest will receive a local cookbook to take home.
