American Cruise Lines Now Operating Six Small Ships in US

Theresa Norton April 20, 2021
Small-ship operator American Cruise Lines is now operating six of its 13 vessels in eight states around the country. The U.S.-flagged company, based in Connecticut, was the first line to resume operations in the U.S. on March 13 when the 100-guest Independence began coastal cruises from Florida.
Days later, American began cruises on the Mississippi River and now is planning to resume operations on its entire fleet later this spring.
The company is allowed to operate because the ships that carry fewer than 250 people don’t fall under the no-sail order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“We are proud to have been the first line back on the water in the U.S. As the only cruise line visiting 30 states, we have taken great care to resume cruises safely in each region by working closely with state and local partners,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines. “The popularity of small-ship domestic cruising was stronger than ever before the pandemic and 2021 demand is already at new record levels.”
Here’s where American is operating:
Mississippi River
Three American riverboats are operating on the Mississippi River — the new modern 190-guest American Jazz and two paddlewheelers, the 185-passenger America and the 150-guest Queen of the Mississippi.
The fourth modern riverboat American Melody will debut on the Mississippi in August.
The three vessels currently sailing are operating multiple Mississippi River itineraries, including several eight-day cruises on the Upper and Lower Mississippi departing from port cities like Memphis, New Orleans, Nashville and St. Louis. The company also offers longer voyages — including the 22-day “Complete Mississippi” and 15-day “Grand Heartland” cruises, which sail the entire Mississippi, exploring 10 states in a single journey. American also offers shorter five-day cruises.
East Coast
The 100-passenger American Star and Independence are both operating seven-night “Historic South & Golden Isles” cruises between Amelia Island, Fla., and Charleston, S.C. In addition, the 175-passenger American Constitution is operating six-night cruises in Chesapeake Bay, along with some 10-night “American Revolution” cruises, which dock at the wharf in Washington, D.C. — the company’s ships are the first and only to do so in over 60 years.
Coming Soon
Many East Coast/New England cruises are scheduled to begin as early as May and continue all summer. For example, the seven-night “Cape Codder” cruise roundtrip from Boston is scheduled to resume May 10 on the American Constitution.
The 175-guest, fully stabilized American Constellation will operate both seven-night “Puget Sound & the San Juan Islands” cruises starting in May, as well as seven- and 10-night Alaska cruises June through September.
The 100-passenger American Spirit also will operate many Puget Sound cruises beginning later in 2021.
After Alaska, American Constellation will operate Puget Sound cruises in the early fall.
Four riverboats are scheduled to begin sailing four-, seven- and 10-night cruises on the Columbia and Snake rivers in early May. They are the 184-passenger American Song, 190-guest American Harmony, 150-passenger American Pride and 100-guest Queen of the West.
The company said it has been working closely with authorities in both Oregon and Washington to resume domestic cruising in early May, and plans are “progressing well.” The crews are arriving now to begin quarantines aboard the ships, and the first cruise is currently set to depart May 2 aboard modern riverboat American Song.
American has doubled in size since 2017, remains family-owned, builds all its ships in the U.S. at its affiliated shipyard and operates the largest fleet of U.S.-flagged cruise ships and riverboats in the country, each accommodating fewer than 200 passengers.
All American’s 2021 cruises have been “wonderfully received” by guests and continue to “operate seamlessly” with new safety protocols in place, the company said.
The 2021 cruises include a regimen of new safety protocols, and all the ships are voluntarily operating at reduced capacity to further enhance the space on board. The line’s COVID-19 mitigation practices include pre-boarding testing and medical staff on board all cruises.
