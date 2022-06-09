American Cruise Lines Offering Free Airfare on Mississippi River Trips
Rich Thomaselli June 08, 2022
With airfares skyrocketing this spring and summer, some travelers itching for a cruise are facing a double whammy – the cost of the cruise itself and then the cost of the plane ticket to get there.
American Cruise Lines is hoping to alleviate that.
The river cruise specialist is offering to pay airfare through July of 2022 for guests who book one of two itineraries that travel the Mississippi River.
One itinerary is on the American Melody riverboat, which cruises the upper portion of the Mississippi River, and the other is on the American Splendor, a paddlewheel boat that covers the entire mighty river.
The American Melody cruise originates in St. Louis, Missouri, and for eight days and seven nights includes ports of call in Hannibal, Mo., home of Mark Twain; Davenport, Iowa; and Red Wing, Minnesota before ending in St. Paul, Minn.
The itinerary on the Splendor is for a whopping 22 days and 21 nights traveling the entire Mississippi River from New Orleans to St. Paul.
Aside from the Mississippi River itineraries, American Cruise Lines is also offering flat-rate reduced airfare within the United States for all of its other trips.
ACL just kicked off its Pacific itineraries last month.
