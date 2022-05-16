American River Cruises Kicks Off 2022 Season in Pacific Northwest
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Laurie Baratti May 16, 2022
American Cruise Lines today announced that its 2022 river cruise season in the Pacific Northwest, sailing the Columbia and Snake Rivers, has officially begun. Last month, the company celebrated the start of the season by debuting a new cruise dock in Kalama, Washington, which was constructed through a partnership with the Port of Kalama.
This year, four of American Cruise Lines’ riverboats will be exploring the Columbia and Snake Rivers between Hayden Island/Portland, Oregon and Clarkston, Washington; and the line has plans to add a fifth vessel in the region next year.
The current quartet of modern river-going vessels—American Song, American Harmony, American Pride and American West—will offer three different itineraries along these historic waterways.
Sailing between Hayden Island/Portland, Oregon and Clarkston, Washington, a classic, eight-day ‘Columbia & Snake Rivers’ cruise, and a lengthier, 11-day ‘Northwest Pioneers’ Cruise; and a five-day ‘Highlights of the Columbia River’ cruise that sails roundtrip from Portland.
The cruise line’s immersive, small-ship experience and carefully curated itineraries impel many guests to explore the majestic Pacific Northwest each year; as do its comprehensive pre- and post-cruise packages, which include hotel stays and exciting land- and water-based adventures, with everything from Jet Boat rides to Flight-Seeing tours.
For 2022, the cruise line has launched its new ‘National Parks Post-Cruise Packages’, available on select Columbia and Snake Rivers cruises that debark in Clarkston, Washington. These packages three- or seven-night guided explorations through some of America’s most magnificent national parks, namely Glacier, Yellowstone and Grand Teton.
Of course, throughout the immersive river cruises themselves, guests are continuously treated to expansive views of the region’s extraordinarily diverse landscapes, which range from forested mountains to flowery meadows and desert canyons. All American Cruise Lines voyages offer exceptional shore excursions, led by local experts and guides in a small-group format, each day.
For more information, visit americancruiselines.com.
Sponsored Content
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
How Travel Agents Can Learn More About the New Wyndham Alltra Brand
For more information on American Cruise Lines, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS