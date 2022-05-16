Last updated: 04:27 PM ET, Mon May 16 2022

American River Cruises Kicks Off 2022 Season in Pacific Northwest

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Laurie Baratti May 16, 2022

American Cruise Lines, American Harmony, riverboat, river cruises, Pacific Northwest, Columbia River, Snake River
American Cruise Lines' American Harmony in the Pacific Northwest. (photo courtesy of American Cruise Lines)

American Cruise Lines today announced that its 2022 river cruise season in the Pacific Northwest, sailing the Columbia and Snake Rivers, has officially begun. Last month, the company celebrated the start of the season by debuting a new cruise dock in Kalama, Washington, which was constructed through a partnership with the Port of Kalama.

This year, four of American Cruise Lines’ riverboats will be exploring the Columbia and Snake Rivers between Hayden Island/Portland, Oregon and Clarkston, Washington; and the line has plans to add a fifth vessel in the region next year.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Viking Octantis, Viking Cruises, Milwaukee, Great Lakes cruise, Great Lakes itineraries

Viking Adds Great Lakes Journeys With New Expedition Ship,...

Rocky Mountaineer train

Rocky Mountaineer Opens New Horizons Through the American West

Kenya, Great Migration, safaris, unique safaris, luxury Africa, luxury safaris, Ker & Downey Africa

Ker & Downey Africa Expands African Offerings

Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Trafalgar, Insight Bolster US Small-Group Itineraries

The current quartet of modern river-going vessels—American Song, American Harmony, American Pride and American West—will offer three different itineraries along these historic waterways.

Sailing between Hayden Island/Portland, Oregon and Clarkston, Washington, a classic, eight-day ‘Columbia & Snake Rivers’ cruise, and a lengthier, 11-day ‘Northwest Pioneers’ Cruise; and a five-day ‘Highlights of the Columbia River’ cruise that sails roundtrip from Portland.

The cruise line’s immersive, small-ship experience and carefully curated itineraries impel many guests to explore the majestic Pacific Northwest each year; as do its comprehensive pre- and post-cruise packages, which include hotel stays and exciting land- and water-based adventures, with everything from Jet Boat rides to Flight-Seeing tours.

For 2022, the cruise line has launched its new ‘National Parks Post-Cruise Packages’, available on select Columbia and Snake Rivers cruises that debark in Clarkston, Washington. These packages three- or seven-night guided explorations through some of America’s most magnificent national parks, namely Glacier, Yellowstone and Grand Teton.

Of course, throughout the immersive river cruises themselves, guests are continuously treated to expansive views of the region’s extraordinarily diverse landscapes, which range from forested mountains to flowery meadows and desert canyons. All American Cruise Lines voyages offer exceptional shore excursions, led by local experts and guides in a small-group format, each day.

For more information, visit americancruiselines.com.

For more information on American Cruise Lines, United States

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Star Clippers, Royal Clipper, Croatia, tall ship, sailing ship

Star Clippers Resumes Full Sailing Program With All 3 Tall...

Carnival Cruise Line to Bring Back Weddings, Vow Renewals at Sea

Fins Up! Margaritaville at Sea’s Paradise Sets Sail

Love of British TV Shows Inspire New Cruise Option

Royal Caribbean Group Unveils 2021 Seastainability Report

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS