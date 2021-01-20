Last updated: 02:21 PM ET, Wed January 20 2021

American Cruise Lines Offers Wave Season Savings on Modern Riverboats

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Theresa Norton January 20, 2021

American Cruise Line modern riverboat
The Ellipse Cafe on American Cruise Lines' modern riverboats. (Photo courtesy of American Cruise Lines)

American Cruise Lines is offering Wave Season deals on select U.S. itineraries in 2021.

The company, which promotes Cruising Close to Home, is introducing two brand-new modern riverboats (American Jazz and American Melody), three new itineraries, more complimentary pre-cruise hotel stays and 50 new shore excursions.

The Wave Season deals currently are available on select spring and summer 2021 itineraries.

New bookings can save up to $1,000 per stateroom on the eight-day “Cape Codder” cruises roundtrip from Boston aboard the coastal ship American Constitution; the eight-day “Music Cities” cruises between Memphis and Nashville aboard the American Jazz, which debuts in March 2021; and the eight-day “Columbia & Snake Rivers” cruises aboard American Harmony, including a complimentary pre-cruise hotel stay.

American’s modern riverboats have been designed with sweeping expanses of glass throughout; large all-balcony staterooms, suites and singles; outdoor cafés and a signature Grand Dining Room; numerous sky-lit lounges; several open-air and shaded sundecks; library; Chart Room; game room; fitness room and yoga-wellness studio. Plus, there is elevator access to all decks.

American operates a fleet of American-built, crewed and flagged riverboats and small coastal ships, each accommodating 100 to 190 guests.

All staterooms have private balconies or picture windows that open. There are independent HVAC air systems in all staterooms and interior spaces on board with no shared duct work. Standard staterooms average 350 square feet and suites from 400 to 900 square feet.

For more information, call 800-814-6880 or click here.

Theresa Norton
