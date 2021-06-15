American Cruise Lines Confirms Two Newbuilds for 2022
American Cruise Lines has signed contracts with Chesapeake Shipbuilding of Salisbury, Md., to build two more modern riverboats in 2022.
The newbuilds will be the fifth and sixth in the line’s modern riverboat series, first introduced in 2018. The new modern riverboats are yet to be named and will follow the 2021 debuts of American Jazz and American Melody on the Mississippi River.
American Cruise Lines has more than doubled in size since 2017. Including the two newbuilds just announced, American’s fleet has grown to 15 ships: five small cruise ships, four classic paddlewheelers, and six modern riverboats.
In addition to the modern riverboats, American said it also plans to continue building small cruise ships for U.S. coastal itineraries. The line’s river and coastal cruises operate close to home and always in sight of land, along 100 percent domestic itineraries.
“American’s two newbuilds are welcome news for the industry here at home. They closely follow the two riverboats we are introducing this year and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to growth and leading the U.S. small ship market,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American. “While the pace of our newbuilds is increasing, we are committed to maintaining the small capacity of our ships, which continue to accommodate just 100 to 190 passengers. This distinction across our fleet truly enables us to deliver the personalized and sophisticated experience our guests have come to expect.”
The two new riverboats will be sister ships to the 175-passenger American Melody, which will begin operations on the Mississippi in August. American Melody will showcase the line’s newest interior design concept created by Studio DADO of Miami, Fla.
American Melody and the 2022 newbuilds will feature new architectural elements, including a fifth-deck Skywalk that has a walking track cantilevered above the fourth deck. The new vessels also will have an elliptical cutout above the outdoor café and lounge, aptly named the Ellipse Café. The also offer all private balcony staterooms, spacious suites, and five decks with sky-lit atriums, dining rooms, interior and exterior lounges, and the line’s largest fitness studios.
For a sneak peek tour of American’s newest modern riverboats please click here.
