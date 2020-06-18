American Queen Steamboat Co. Announces Promotion With Uniworld
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Steamboat Company June 18, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Impacted Uniworld guests will now be able to sail the American rivers this summer with American Queen Steamboat Company. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
With international river cruise travel on pause, domestic river cruise company American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC), a Hornblower Family Company, announces its offer of special promotional pricing to Uniworld Boutique River Cruises travelers impacted by the luxury all-inclusive river cruise line’s suspended summer cruises.
AQSC is a leading U.S.-flagged river cruise line, offering the quintessential steamboat paddlewheeler experience in the American South, Heartland and Pacific Northwest. Specializing in historic and cultural experiences, AQSC’s itineraries are a perfect match for Uniworld’s curious and culturally-minded customers who are looking to take a river cruise closer to home this summer.
AQSC, which resumes operations on July 20, will offer impacted Uniworld guests a special offer on summer 2020 AQSC cruises. Uniworld will reciprocate with a special offer for AQSC guests to cruise in Europe, Russia, China, Vietnam and Cambodia, India, Egypt or Peru in 2021.
“While we sail in different regions, this alliance makes perfect sense as both AQSC and Uniworld guests have come to expect the best in onboard and shoreside experiences, and we can offer that high level of service to guests who want to sail this July and August,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “We are excited to offer Uniworld guests exclusive promotional pricing and welcome them onboard as we resume operations this summer.”
The American Duchess will be the first of AQSC’s fleet to set sail on July 20-27, 2020 from St. Louis (Alton) to Minneapolis (Red Wing) with the Mark Twain’s Mississippi cruise, which includes a pre-cruise hotel stay on July 19 in St. Louis. The American Empress, American Countess and American Queen will follow later this summer.
“While we wish we could welcome guests back onboard Uniworld cruises at this time, we hope this special offer from American Queen Steamboat Company will allow our guests to still enjoy all of the things they love about river cruising while exploring America’s rivers and riverside communities,” said Ellen Bettridge, President & CEO of Uniworld. “We trust AQSC to take excellent care of our guests while we prepare to resume operations in the near future and look forward to sharing a special opportunity for guests of AQSC to expand their love of river cruising abroad in 2021.”
For additional information and reservations, please contact American Queen Steamboat Company at 888-749-5289, visit www.americanqueensteamboatcompany.com or call a professional travel agent.
SOURCE: American Queen Steamboat Company press release.
