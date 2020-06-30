American Queen Steamboat Company Extends Suspension
Out of an abundance of caution, American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) has extended its suspension of operations onboard the American Empress through August 2, 2020, and the American Duchess through August 16, 2020.
“The decision to extend our suspension was disappointing, but necessary in order to prioritize the wellbeing of our guests, crew and partners,” said John Waggoner, CEO and Founder of American Queen Steamboat Company. “We have continued to monitor the climate surrounding COVID-19, we feel that extending our relaunch date is the most responsible way to uphold our commitment to the safety of each individual who steps onboard one of our paddlewheelers and to the communities we visit.”
Guests and travel agents with clients on sailings will be contacted to discuss available rebooking options and offer a future cruise credit for 125 percent of the cruise fare, which will be valid through 2022.
The American Empress, which sails the Columbia and Snake rivers, will now resume sailings after August 2, 2020.
The American Duchess, which sails on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers, has extended its suspension through August 16, 2020. AQSC intends to operate the August 17-23 Lower Mississippi sailing from New Orleans to Memphis, Tennessee.
The American Countess, AQSC’s newest paddlewheeler, will continue with its planned August 8, 2020, cruise.
The American Queen, sailing the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers, will end its previously announced suspension after August 8, 2020.
AQSC currently offers a flexible booking policy for peace of mind when making reservations. Passengers can change their reservation for any personal reason up to 24 hours before embarkation.
