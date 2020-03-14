Last updated: 07:24 PM ET, Sat March 14 2020

American Queen Steamboat Company Suspending Operations

Laurie Baratti March 14, 2020

American Countess
PHOTO: The American Countess. (Photo courtesy of American Queen Steamboat Company)

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) announced today that it will be suspending operations across its entire fleet, effective immediately, with service planned to resume on April 12, 2020. Sailings that are currently underway will continue forward and conclude as scheduled.

The difficult decision needed to be made, largely due to widespread, government-imposed restrictions that are currently being applied to ports, cities and public institutions, to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“American Queen Steamboat Company, a leader in North American river cruises, has been monitoring and managing the COVID-19 situation for weeks," said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of AQSC. “By pausing the operations of our ships, our goal is to reassure our guests, team members and partners of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us.”

In a press release, AQSC expressed gratitude to its guests, travel agent partners, vendors and team members for their patience and understanding, as the world struggles to contain the current health crisis.

AQSC is reaching out directly to all guests who are booked for a cruise within the suspension period to discuss upcoming cruises and their available options.

For more information, visit americanqueensteamboatcompany.com

Laurie Baratti
