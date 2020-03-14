American Queen Steamboat Company Suspending Operations
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Steamboat Company Laurie Baratti March 14, 2020
American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) announced today that it will be suspending operations across its entire fleet, effective immediately, with service planned to resume on April 12, 2020. Sailings that are currently underway will continue forward and conclude as scheduled.
The difficult decision needed to be made, largely due to widespread, government-imposed restrictions that are currently being applied to ports, cities and public institutions, to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“American Queen Steamboat Company, a leader in North American river cruises, has been monitoring and managing the COVID-19 situation for weeks," said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of AQSC. “By pausing the operations of our ships, our goal is to reassure our guests, team members and partners of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us.”
In a press release, AQSC expressed gratitude to its guests, travel agent partners, vendors and team members for their patience and understanding, as the world struggles to contain the current health crisis.
AQSC is reaching out directly to all guests who are booked for a cruise within the suspension period to discuss upcoming cruises and their available options.
For more information, visit americanqueensteamboatcompany.com
For more information on American Queen Steamboat Company
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS