Last updated: 02:13 PM ET, Wed March 25 2020

American Queen, Victory Cruises Offer Their Vessels for Military Use

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Steamboat Company Laurie Baratti March 25, 2020

Victory ships are designed for coastal cruising. Pictured, Victory I.
PHOTO: Victory Cruise Lines' Victory I. (Photo courtesy of American Queen Steamboat Company)

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) and her sister carrier Victory Cruise Lines (VCL) have offered up their currently-idle ships for use by the U.S. military for personnel that may need to be quarantined amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Travel Weekly revealed.

These Hornblower-owned companies join the ranks of travel operators, including hotels and cruise lines, who have made offers to the government to use their facilities to quarter patients and personnel while the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the nation.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Chicago at dawn. (photo via RudyBalasko/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC Partners With the City of Chicago...

Hotel & Resort
Aerial view of Hawaii

New Study Shows Impact of COVID-19 on Destination Organizations

Destination & Tourism
closeup on person using laptop

Travel Industry Insiders Teleconference Scheduled to Discuss...

Features & Advice
United States Capitol Building, Washington DC

Massive Coronavirus Relief Package Includes Assistance for...

Travel Agent

Last week, in a similar move, cruise industry giant Carnival Corp. offered its ships to aid the government by serving as temporary hospital facilities while the coronavirus crisis persists. The White House has yet to declare news of whether or not it will be taking the company up on its offer.

AQSC and VCL suggested in a statement that they are, “currently exploring ways to work with the U.S. federal government for their usage of our vessels.” The proposed usage would be to house military personnel who require quarantining upon arrival from outside the U.S. or prior to departing for foreign shores.

“AQSC and VCL would be pleased to assist the federal government during this crisis, and our six vessels are readily available and on standby,” the company said.’

Cities in which the cruise lines’ vessels could potentially be stationed for such purposes include New Orleans, Norfolk, Miami, San Diego, Seattle and St. Louis.

American Countess
PHOTO: The American Countess. (Photo courtesy of American Queen Steamboat Company)

AQSC also announced today that it would be extending the temporary suspension of operations across its entire fleet through May 16, 2020, in response to the evolving conditions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, which include the ongoing, widespread application of governmental restrictions across ports, cities and public institutions.

AQSC’s customer service team is reaching out directly to all guests and their travel agents impacted by the cancellation of those 20 sailings scheduled to take place between April 11 and May 16, 2020, regarding their available rebooking and refund options.

A special incentivized future cruise credit of 125% of the original cruise fare is being offered for use on future sailings in 2020 or 2021, or guests can alternatively seek a full refund of the original fare.

For more information, visit americanqueensteamboatcompany.com or victorycruiselines.com.

For more information on American Queen Steamboat Company

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS