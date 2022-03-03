American Queen Voyages Celebrates 10th Anniversary With New Lower Mississippi Cruises
In celebration of its 10th anniversary, American Queen Voyages has added four nine-day Lower Mississippi sailings to its roster of itineraries aboard American Queen.
The itineraries, which will cruise between Memphis and New Orleans, are scheduled to depart on June 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2022, with calls at Cleveland (Terrene Landing), Vicksburg, Natchez, St. Francisville, Baton Rouge and Nottoway.
American Queen Voyages Chairman and Founder John Waggoner will host the June 12 itinerary, which sail from New Orleans to Memphis, and serve as a “riverlorian” with lectures and stories about the company’s history, ports visited and much more.
Regina Charboneau, the company’s culinary ambassador, will provide a complimentary cooking class and class and brunch hosted at her cooking school in Natchez.
Additionally, she will offer all guests biscuit demonstration and champagne toast before American Queen departs Natchez on the June itineraries.
“As we mark the 10th Anniversary of American Queen Voyages with added June Lower Mississippi River sailings, I look forward to joining guests on this iconic itinerary to share stories from our decade on the water,” Waggoner said.
“The addition of Chef Regina for special culinary experiences both onboard and in Natchez will delight our guests and will be quite a treat for everyone.”
Fare the new American Queen sailings start at $2,599 per guest, with fares for Luxury and Owners Suites starting $7,699.
