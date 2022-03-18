Arison Foundation Commits $3 Million for Ukraine Relief Efforts
Carnival Corp. & plc announced that the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation pledged $3 million to organizations providing medical and humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees displaced or forced to flee abroad.
The family foundation of Carnival Corp. Chairman Micky Arison and his wife, Madeleine, will dedicate $1 million to each of the following organizations:
– World Central Kitchen, founded by renowned chef José Andrés, is providing fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home and remaining in the country.
– Direct Relief, an organization that is providing medical aid, medicines and supplies to people displaced within Ukraine and those who have fled to neighboring countries.
– UNICEF USA is working with partners to reach vulnerable children and families with life-saving supplies and essential services, including health, education, protection, water and sanitation.
In addition, Carnival Corp.’s namesake brand, Carnival Cruise Line, has made a $50,000 donation to World Central Kitchen, honoring its employees and crew members from Ukraine.
In Europe, Costa Group – which includes the Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises brands – donated medical supplies to support the treatment of injuries and common diseases in Ukraine.
Additional support efforts are underway by other Carnival Corporation brands, as well as other travel companies.
“We stand for peace and our hearts go out to everyone whose lives have been upended by the invasion of Ukraine,” said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corp. “We have crew members from 145 countries, and we sail with guests from nations around the globe, so we feel deeply the human impact of this humanitarian crisis and we join many others in supporting relief efforts.”
