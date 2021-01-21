Atlas Ocean Voyages Joins Ensemble’s Portfolio of Preferred Suppliers
Atlas Ocean Voyages, the luxury adventure line scheduled to inaugurate service in July, joined Ensemble Travel Group’s roster of preferred suppliers.
“Atlas Ocean Voyages’ once-in-a-lifetime experiences provide Ensemble’s exceptional travel advisors a unique, all-inclusive luxury product to recommend to their clients,” said Brandon Townsley, the line’s vice president of sales and partnerships.
In July, Atlas’ 196-passenger World Navigator is scheduled to embark on seven- to 24-cruises in the Holy Land and Black and Mediterranean Seas, followed by nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and on Antarctic expeditions for winter 2021-22.
“As the industry looks forward to the restart of travel and cruising in particular, we are truly thrilled to be working with such an innovative and fresh new brand,” said Ensemble Travel Group David Harris. “Our advisors are seeing a lot of pent-up demand for this kind of luxury adventure travel and we anticipate there will be tremendous interest in the destinations and on-board experience that Atlas will offer.”
World Navigator is equipped with 98 oceanview suites and staterooms, the majority of which feature verandas.
Atlas’ All-Inclusive All the Way policy includes free roundtrip air, shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, Wi-Fi and more.
The company’s Plan With Confidence provides guests with refunds of 100 percent of deposited funds up to 91 days prior to sailing. Travelers may also change their reservations as many times as necessary up to 15 days prior to the departure date.
Ensemble Travel Group’s membership includes upward of 700 independent travel agencies in the U.S. and Canada.
