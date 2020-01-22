CCRA and Ensemble Announce Strategic Alliance
CCRA Travel Commerce Network and Ensemble Travel Group are pleased to announce a strategic alliance that will enable TRUE members to access and take full advantage of Ensemble Travel Group’s benefits, including their award-winning marketing program.
“Together, we have been working on this new collaboration for many months, and while we wanted to make this announcement at our PowerSolutions National conference next month, we opted to share the news early to give even more travel advisors the opportunity to start enjoying these benefits right away,” said CCRA’s President and CEO Richard J. Marxen. “This is yet another valuable partnership created to help TRUE agents grow their businesses and boost revenue.”
“We are very pleased to be working with CCRA, a company that shares our vision for helping travel advisors increase business. This synergy will add immediate benefit to both Ensemble and CCRA from existing relationships with suppliers across the globe, as well as marketing, technology, and luxury products,” said David R. Harris, CEO of Ensemble Travel Group.
Learn More at PowerSolutions National 2020
As part of this new alliance, Ensemble Travel Group will have an enhanced presence at CCRA’s PowerSolutions National Conference.
The conference will feature innovative educational sessions and workshops tailor-created to meet the unique needs of today’s travel advisor and agency owner.
The conference is scheduled for February 7-9, 2020, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, at National Harbor, Maryland.
Registration for the three-day event is $199 for travel advisors.
This includes three jam-packed days, brimming with educational and networking opportunities, evening receptions, and powerful sessions hosted by industry executives and non-industry celebrities.
The event is set to welcome more than 500 travel advisors from across the industry with accreditations in ARC/IATA/CLIA/TRUE and 130 suppliers to the Gaylord National with registration now open at PowerSolutionsNational.com.
SOURCE: CCRA press release.
