Atlas Ocean Voyages Welcomes Travelers Back With New Marketing Campaign
Atlas Ocean Voyages has joined forces with Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actress Ashley Tamar to launch a brand new marketing campaign aimed at appealing to travelers' pent-up desire to see the world while also supporting the travel advisor community in the time of COVID-19.
"At Last...Atlas" will be released across social media and national consumer and trade print magazines throughout 2021 and features a one-of-a-kind music video showcasing Tamar's soulful rendition of the classic song "At Last."
You can view the music video on Atlas Ocean Voyages' website, AtlasOceanVoyages.com.
The latest campaign also shows off Atlas' intimate expedition ship, World Navigator—which will embark on seven- to 24-night itineraries in The Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas, followed by nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and on Antarctic expeditions for winter 2021/22—while inviting travelers to "come back to something brand new."
"The new At Last...Atlas campaign message promotes the simple and timely invitation to travelers to return to cruising," said Atlas Ocean Voyages President Alberto Aliberti. "We're lucky to have the chance to collaborate with a highly regarded and recognized Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actress. Ashley Tamar takes the song's classic lyrics and instills a spirit that encourages travelers to return to the elegance and joy of cruising with Atlas."
"There's a lot of pent-up demand to return to cruising and this campaign showcases Atlas' unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experiences aboard World Navigator starting in July 2021," added Aliberti.
"Collaborating with Atlas Ocean Voyages on the At Last...Atlas project is more than a dream come true," said Tamar. "We are pioneering and re-defining how we experience travel, culture, adventure, and entertainment. I am beyond grateful to align all of my creative gifts to deliver my interpretation of one of the music industry's most iconic songs as part of the campaign's centerpiece video and beyond."
At Last….Atlas. It's time to travel again. #itstime #AtlasOceanVoyages Learn more: https://t.co/PqRLei1lfP pic.twitter.com/K2k1U7ADJx— Atlas Ocean Voyages (@atlascruises) November 16, 2020
Atlas Ocean Voyages is currently offering a free shore excursion in every port of call for new bookings made through December 31, 2020, for all itineraries departing July 17 to November 27, 2021.
In addition to emergency medical evacuation insurance for all guests, Atlas Ocean Voyages' signature All-Inclusive All the Way includes complimentary round-trip air travel, prepaid gratuities, premium wine and spirits and international beers, coffees and smoothies, Wi-Fi, L'Occitane bath amenities and regionally inspired gourmet dining.
Visit AtlasOceanVoyages.com for more information.
