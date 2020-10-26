Atlas Ocean Voyages Offers Free Pre-Cruise Land Tours
Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering a complimentary one- to four-night pre-cruise tour with bookings on summer 2021 inaugural-season voyages in the Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean seas, and South America.
The cruises will be operated by the company’s first ship, the 196-passenger World Navigator, which will sail seven- to 24-night itineraries during its inaugural summer season starting in July.
“There is significant pent-up demand to travel in the new year, and Atlas Ocean Voyages is making summer 2021 even more special by offering a complimentary pre-cruise tour with every new booking,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Atlas is already one of the industry’s most inclusive travel experiences and our complimentary pre-cruise tour will help travelers make the most of their return to travel. And with our ‘All Inclusive All the Way’ commitment, guests can rest assured that we take care of the details so they can fully enjoy their once-in-a-lifetime Atlas adventures.”
The company is offering 12 complimentary pre-cruise tour itineraries spread across 10 departures. Some departures offer two pre-cruise tour options, while departures from Athens (Piraeus), Greece, Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy, and Lisbon, Portugal, will offer three options. The pre-cruise tours include the Ukrainian capital city of Kiev, the Jordanian desert, Greece’s Peloponnese region; Tuscany’s vineyards; and Manaus in the middle of the Amazon Rainforest.
In addition to the new complimentary pre-cruise tours offer, Atlas’ signature “All Inclusive All the Way” also provides emergency medical evacuation insurance for all guests as well as complimentary round-trip air travel, prepaid gratuities, premium wine and spirits, coffees and smoothies, Wi-Fi, L’Occitane bath amenities, shore excursions in select ports, and Michelin-inspired dining.
Following the inaugural summer 2021 season, Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified World Navigator will sail Antarctica expeditions in winter 2021-22. Atlas’ World Navigator construction is on schedule to launch in July 2021, followed by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.
