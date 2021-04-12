Atlas Ocean Voyages Offers Valentine’s Weddings in Antarctica
April 12, 2021
Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering complimentary destination weddings and vow renewals during the Feb. 14, 2022, Antarctic expedition.
The “Happy Ever Atlas” destination wedding package is complimentary for guests when registered in advance. Plus, the bride gets 50 percent savings off her stateroom when the wedding party books five or more rooms.
The package includes a legal marriage license, valued at more than $650, and many additional inclusions. Atlas offers “luxe-adventure” expeditions, which, on Antarctic voyages, include complimentary round-trip air travel aboard Atlas’ private charter jet service direct to Ushuaia, Argentina. For more information about the “Happy Ever Atlas wedding package,” click here.
Atlas will provide an officiant to conduct the ceremony, a wedding coordinator, and a professional wedding photographer to capture each moment. Depending on weather, ceremonies can be performed on land, with penguins, seals and other Antarctica wildlife to bear witness, or in shipboard venues, including World Navigator’s bridge.
The “Happy Ever Atlas” wedding package includes marriage license, one-tier wedding cake, digital photo package, welcome itinerary and giftbag, personalized bridal parasol, custom penguin jackets, flower bouquet and boutonniere, and custom nuptial announcements and thank-you cards. World Navigator will also throw separate group bachelorette and bachelor parties, as well as host a wedding reception.
Additionally, Atlas will establish an online wedding registry, which allows family and friends to contribute to the couple’s voyage costs or other gifts. Family and friends can gift upgraded transfers, excursions, spa services and more.
Atlas’ signature “All Inclusive All the Way” includes complimentary round-trip air travel, choice of a shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, Wi-Fi, L’Occitane bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. Every stateroom includes binoculars to use on board; en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service; and butler service in suites.
Atlas’ chartered widebody private jet will bring guests in a safe bubble directly to Ushuaia, where Antarctica expeditions embark. Guests travel from 16 major U.S. and Canada gateways and connect with Atlas’ branded jet at Orlando airport. Atlas’ private charter jet eliminates lengthy layovers in an international airport, common with very limited commercial options.
Atlas’ “Plan With Confidence” flexible travel policy provides travelers a 100 percent refund of deposited funds up to 91 days prior to sailing. Plus, they can change their reservation as many times as they want, up to 15 days before their voyages’ sail date. They can even change their destination and sail with Atlas in another part of the world or choose to cancel at least 15 days or more prior to the departure date and be assured of a 100 percent future cruise credit.
